Zomato's Role in Boosting Employment and Road Safety

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the vital role of the food delivery economy in India's employment landscape during a recent Zomato conference titled 'Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy.'

He revealed that India currently employs 77 lakh delivery workers, a number projected to rise to 2.5 crore by 2030. Emphasizing job creation as a primary national priority, Gadkari lauded Zomato for offering employment opportunities to many unemployed youths.

However, he raised alarms about road safety, noting that delivery workers face a high risk of accidents due to time constraints. To mitigate this, Gadkari stressed the necessity of supplying adequate training and praised Zomato for training 50,000 drivers.

