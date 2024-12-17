Zomato's Role in Boosting Employment and Road Safety
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the significance of the food delivery economy for employment in India at a Zomato conference. With 77 lakh workers currently, the figure could reach 2.5 crore by 2030. He also expressed concerns over road safety, highlighting the need for driver training.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the vital role of the food delivery economy in India's employment landscape during a recent Zomato conference titled 'Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy.'
He revealed that India currently employs 77 lakh delivery workers, a number projected to rise to 2.5 crore by 2030. Emphasizing job creation as a primary national priority, Gadkari lauded Zomato for offering employment opportunities to many unemployed youths.
However, he raised alarms about road safety, noting that delivery workers face a high risk of accidents due to time constraints. To mitigate this, Gadkari stressed the necessity of supplying adequate training and praised Zomato for training 50,000 drivers.
