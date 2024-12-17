Left Menu

Zomato's Role in Boosting Employment and Road Safety

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the significance of the food delivery economy for employment in India at a Zomato conference. With 77 lakh workers currently, the figure could reach 2.5 crore by 2030. He also expressed concerns over road safety, highlighting the need for driver training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:21 IST
Zomato's Role in Boosting Employment and Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the vital role of the food delivery economy in India's employment landscape during a recent Zomato conference titled 'Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy.'

He revealed that India currently employs 77 lakh delivery workers, a number projected to rise to 2.5 crore by 2030. Emphasizing job creation as a primary national priority, Gadkari lauded Zomato for offering employment opportunities to many unemployed youths.

However, he raised alarms about road safety, noting that delivery workers face a high risk of accidents due to time constraints. To mitigate this, Gadkari stressed the necessity of supplying adequate training and praised Zomato for training 50,000 drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024