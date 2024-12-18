Left Menu

Fed's Rate Decisions: Navigating Global Market Reactions

The U.S. dollar held steady amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, with potential signaling of fewer cuts in 2025. Global markets await various central banks' moves, influencing currency and stock market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:42 IST
The U.S. dollar remained stable against the yen and other major currencies as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, likely involving a 25-basis-point rate cut. Market analysts are keenly observing any projections of future rate cuts slated for 2025.

Resilient U.S. retail sales data hints at a strong economy, sparking discussions on the impact of proposed tariffs and tax cuts from the incoming Trump administration. Meanwhile, global central banks, including the BOJ and the Bank of England, signal cautious monetary stances.

Key global currencies showed mixed reactions, while Bitcoin faced a slight decline. Speculation surrounding central banks' strategies continues to influence investor sentiments and market positioning worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

