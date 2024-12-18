Fed's Rate Decisions: Navigating Global Market Reactions

The U.S. dollar remained stable against the yen and other major currencies as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, likely involving a 25-basis-point rate cut. Market analysts are keenly observing any projections of future rate cuts slated for 2025.

Resilient U.S. retail sales data hints at a strong economy, sparking discussions on the impact of proposed tariffs and tax cuts from the incoming Trump administration. Meanwhile, global central banks, including the BOJ and the Bank of England, signal cautious monetary stances.

Key global currencies showed mixed reactions, while Bitcoin faced a slight decline. Speculation surrounding central banks' strategies continues to influence investor sentiments and market positioning worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)