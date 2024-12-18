Tragic Collision in Gudipalli: Four Dead, One Critical

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, four individuals lost their lives, and one person was critically injured following a collision in Gudipalli village. According to police reports, the accident involved a pickup vehicle and two motorcycles.

The crash occurred around 4.15 pm when a pickup vehicle, transporting empty tomato crates, collided head-on with two motorcycles. The devastating impact claimed the lives of four motorcyclists on the spot. Additionally, a pedestrian in the vicinity sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition, currently on ventilator support in the ICU.

Authorities have assured that a case will be filed as they continue their investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)