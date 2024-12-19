Left Menu

Tackling Hazardous Black Spots: Government's Road Safety Initiative

A total of 13,795 black spots were identified on National Highways. Short-term measures were completed at 9,525 spots, with permanent fixes at 4,777. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana had the most. The government is implementing both short and long-term solutions to improve safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:22 IST
In a stride toward enhancing road safety, the government identified 13,795 hazardous black spots on National Highways, completing short-term solutions on 9,525, and permanent rectifications on 4,777, as disclosed in Parliament.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reported in the Lok Sabha that Karnataka (1,217), Andhra Pradesh (1,202), and Telangana (1,121) top the list of states with the most black spots. The Ministry has been actively working on the development and maintenance of National Highways to ensure safety and efficiency.

Efforts involve immediate measures like road markings and crash barriers, while long-term plans include geometric improvements and construction of overpasses, following thorough site investigations. The initiative aims to mitigate accidents and enhance roadway safety.

