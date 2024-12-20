Vikas Lifecare to Raise Rs 200 Crore for Expansion

In a significant financial move, Vikas Lifecare announced on Friday it is set to raise Rs 200 crore, a decision made to harness emerging growth opportunities in its recycling business.

The company's board has approved this strategic fundraising, which will occur in one or more tranches, involving a combination of equity shares, FCCBs, or potentially other financial instruments. The company aims to enhance its long-term resources and explore both organic and inorganic growth avenues.

Vikas Lifecare is known for recycling various waste materials to produce industrial-use pallets and interlocking tiles. As the company sets sights on expansion, the funding strategy will require necessary regulatory approvals before execution.

