Left Menu

Vikas Lifecare to Raise Rs 200 Crore for Expansion

Vikas Lifecare is set to raise Rs 200 crore to support its growth strategies. The funds will be acquired through several means, including equity shares and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. This initiative aims to bolster the company's long-term resources and explore growth opportunities in recycling operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:50 IST
Vikas Lifecare to Raise Rs 200 Crore for Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial move, Vikas Lifecare announced on Friday it is set to raise Rs 200 crore, a decision made to harness emerging growth opportunities in its recycling business.

The company's board has approved this strategic fundraising, which will occur in one or more tranches, involving a combination of equity shares, FCCBs, or potentially other financial instruments. The company aims to enhance its long-term resources and explore both organic and inorganic growth avenues.

Vikas Lifecare is known for recycling various waste materials to produce industrial-use pallets and interlocking tiles. As the company sets sights on expansion, the funding strategy will require necessary regulatory approvals before execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024