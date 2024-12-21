Left Menu

Honda and Nissan Consider Factory Sharing as Merger Looms

Honda and Nissan are exploring cooperative efforts, including factory sharing and hybrid vehicle supply, as part of a broader strategic partnership. This move could potentially lead to a merger, creating the world's third-largest auto group. Concerns about trade policies under the Trump administration are influencing these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:52 IST
Honda and Nissan Consider Factory Sharing as Merger Looms

Honda and Nissan are reportedly exploring the possibility of producing vehicles in each other's factories to deepen ties and potentially merge, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency.

A key aspect under consideration includes Honda supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan. If the merger materializes, it could position the combined company as the third-largest globally, after Toyota and Volkswagen, producing 7.4 million vehicles annually.

This cooperation comes amidst financial challenges faced by Nissan and uncertainties around trade policies under the Trump administration. Discussions are ongoing, though both companies have refrained from confirming details while exploring the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024