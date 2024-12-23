Air India Express' New Surat-Bangkok Route: A Toast to Success

On its first journey from Surat, Gujarat, to Bangkok, Thailand, Air India Express witnessed robust onboard liquor sales. According to some passengers, the stock was depleted during the four-hour flight.

The flight, which took place on Friday using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, carried 175 passengers and six crew members, leaving just one seat unoccupied. Officials from the budget airline confirmed that there was no shortage of alcohol, despite online claims to the contrary.

Describing onboard options, officials explained that passengers are generally served no more than 100 ml of liquor. The flight offered several alcohol varieties, including Chivas Regal and Red Label, as well as food options that could be pre-ordered or purchased onboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)