Air India Express' New Surat-Bangkok Route: A Toast to Success

Air India Express operated its inaugural Surat to Bangkok flight with brisk onboard liquor sales, despite claims of low stock. Officials refuted these claims, noting regulations limit passengers to 100ml of liquor each. The budget airline offers various liquors and food options for purchase during flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 08:10 IST
  • India

On its first journey from Surat, Gujarat, to Bangkok, Thailand, Air India Express witnessed robust onboard liquor sales. According to some passengers, the stock was depleted during the four-hour flight.

The flight, which took place on Friday using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, carried 175 passengers and six crew members, leaving just one seat unoccupied. Officials from the budget airline confirmed that there was no shortage of alcohol, despite online claims to the contrary.

Describing onboard options, officials explained that passengers are generally served no more than 100 ml of liquor. The flight offered several alcohol varieties, including Chivas Regal and Red Label, as well as food options that could be pre-ordered or purchased onboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

