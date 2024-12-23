Empowering India: Rozgar Mela Fuels Youth Employment

In a significant push towards youth employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, praised these efforts during the 14th edition of the employment fair held in Sonipat, underlining the Prime Minister's focus on job creation and equitable economic growth.

Gurjar emphasized the government's transparent recruitment processes, highlighting the distribution of 71,000 appointment letters nationwide as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative. He noted the transformation within central services recruitment, which now operates more efficiently and transparently, reflecting the administration's dedication to a skilled workforce development.

Newly recruited candidates are set to benefit from online training modules available via the iGOT Karmayogi Portal, designed to equip them with essential skills. Gurjar expressed optimism that this drive would play a vital role in realizing Modi's vision of a self-reliant, developed nation, with youth playing a pivotal role in India's industrial and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)