Britain Reevaluates ZEV Mandate Amid Looming Factory Closures
Britain has initiated a consultation to review the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which requires automakers to increase electric vehicle production. The industry warns of potential factory closures and job losses. The consultation aims to adapt regulations, restore a 2030 deadline for phasing out petrol vehicles, and stimulate EV demand.
Britain has launched a consultation to reassess the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which mandates automakers to boost electric vehicle production. Industry leaders caution that current mandates could lead to factory shutdowns and significant job losses.
The consultation, set to conclude by February, will gather perspectives on updating the ZEV requirements without undermining climate goals. The aim is to restore a 2030 deadline for eliminating new petrol and diesel car sales, while considering the role of hybrid vehicles alongside ZEVs.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized the consultation's purpose to support manufacturers and industry stakeholders. The automotive sector has expressed approval, seeking timely regulatory adjustments and incentives to bolster consumer demand for EVs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
