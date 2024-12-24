Booming Industrial Spaces: India's Leasing Surge

India's logistics and industrial leasing market is set to reach unprecedented heights with an estimated 50-53 million square feet expected to be leased in 2024. Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield reports that demand in key cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru is driving this surge.

The introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 2020 has been a significant catalyst for this growth, alongside a boom in retail and e-commerce activities which have intensified the need for warehousing. Currently, leasing volumes have already surpassed 41 million square feet across major markets.

Abhishek Bhutani, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, highlights India's strategic advantage in adopting the China+1 diversification strategy. With manufacturing and retail consumption on the rise, the leasing trend appears set to continue into 2025, marking a period of robust industrial activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)