Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives

A fatal accident occurred when a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw in Faridpur Mod, resulting in the deaths of Sunil Kumar and 8-year-old Srishti. Six other children were injured. The mini-truck driver fled the scene, and police are focusing efforts on locating the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Faridpur Mod where a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, leading to the deaths of two individuals, including an 8-year-old girl.

The collision, which took place near the Children Public School, involved a speeding DCM and resulted in serious injuries to six other children, with two requiring further treatment in Kanpur.

The mini-truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Law enforcement has seized the truck, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

