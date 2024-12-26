Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Faridpur Mod where a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, leading to the deaths of two individuals, including an 8-year-old girl.

The collision, which took place near the Children Public School, involved a speeding DCM and resulted in serious injuries to six other children, with two requiring further treatment in Kanpur.

The mini-truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Law enforcement has seized the truck, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)