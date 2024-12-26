Tragic Collision: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Lives
A fatal accident occurred when a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw in Faridpur Mod, resulting in the deaths of Sunil Kumar and 8-year-old Srishti. Six other children were injured. The mini-truck driver fled the scene, and police are focusing efforts on locating the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Faridpur Mod where a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, leading to the deaths of two individuals, including an 8-year-old girl.
The collision, which took place near the Children Public School, involved a speeding DCM and resulted in serious injuries to six other children, with two requiring further treatment in Kanpur.
The mini-truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Law enforcement has seized the truck, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- collision
- e-rickshaw
- schoolchildren
- mini-truck
- Faridpur
- police
- investigation
- injuries
- Kanpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law, reports AP.
Tragic Turn in Rekindled Romance: Ex-Policeman Accused of Murder
Police Capture Key Suspect in Tragic Child Murder
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security
Air Force sergeant shoots himself dead in Nagpur: police.