Garment Traders Protest UPI Payment Freeze in Indore
In Indore, a garment traders association protested against UPI payments after investigating agencies froze bank accounts of shopkeepers during cyber fraud investigations. The traders claim innocent businesses are suffering losses. Police have warned that refusing UPI payments could result in legal action.
A garment traders association in Indore has taken a stand against Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, protesting what they perceive as punitive measures by investigative agencies. The association claims that accounts of 'innocent' shopkeepers are being frozen during cyber fraud investigations, harming both their businesses and reputations.
The association has decided to refuse UPI payments, opting for cash or credit card transactions, as a form of protest against rising cybercrimes. President Akshay Jain stated that the goal is to draw government attention to the financial difficulties faced by traders due to the freezing of bank accounts.
Law enforcement, however, warns that refusing UPI payments is illegal. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia emphasized that freezing occurs to prevent misuse of funds from cybercrimes and will only be lifted once proper documentation is provided by account holders.
