Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations

The U.S. Justice Department and Boeing are working toward a revised plea deal after a judge rejected their initial agreement. The deal involves Boeing pleading guilty to fraud related to the 737 MAX crashes, paying fines, and improving safety. The judge's rejection highlighted issues with the diversity and inclusion provision.

Updated: 04-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department failed to reach a revised plea deal after a previous agreement was rejected due to concerns over diversity and inclusion provisions. The parties continue negotiations and seek until February 16 to update the court on progress.

The rejected plea deal involved Boeing's guilty plea to a criminal fraud conspiracy related to the 737 MAX crashes, requiring a $487.2 million fine and significant safety improvements. The judge objected based on diversity policy mentioned in the agreement.

Victims' families criticized the original deal as inadequate in forcing Boeing to own responsibility for the fatal crashes. The DOJ previously shielded Boeing from prosecution, but has now proceeded with criminal charges following further safety mishaps.

