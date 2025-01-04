Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations
The U.S. Justice Department and Boeing are working toward a revised plea deal after a judge rejected their initial agreement. The deal involves Boeing pleading guilty to fraud related to the 737 MAX crashes, paying fines, and improving safety. The judge's rejection highlighted issues with the diversity and inclusion provision.
Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department failed to reach a revised plea deal after a previous agreement was rejected due to concerns over diversity and inclusion provisions. The parties continue negotiations and seek until February 16 to update the court on progress.
The rejected plea deal involved Boeing's guilty plea to a criminal fraud conspiracy related to the 737 MAX crashes, requiring a $487.2 million fine and significant safety improvements. The judge objected based on diversity policy mentioned in the agreement.
Victims' families criticized the original deal as inadequate in forcing Boeing to own responsibility for the fatal crashes. The DOJ previously shielded Boeing from prosecution, but has now proceeded with criminal charges following further safety mishaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADF Approves $9.42M Grant to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Biodiversity Preservation in Madagascar
Unity in Diversity: Atishi Celebrates Spirit of Inclusion
Unity Amid Diversity: RSS Chief's Inclusive Vision
Mexico Moves to Ban GM Corn Planting: Ensuring Biodiversity Amid Trade Tensions
Govt asks GSI to redefine TN tungsten mine block, exclude biodiversity site