Global Market Surge: Stocks Climb Amid Mixed Signals

In an unexpected turn, global stocks experienced a rally on Friday, breaking a recent trend of weekly declines. The uptick was partly fueled by a stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing survey. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq led the charge, each climbing more than 1% after five days of slumps.

Despite the dollar stalling, it managed to regain some ground following the manufacturing news. Investors have adjusted their expectations regarding future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, due to last year's policy momentum under President Trump's growth-focused agenda.

Meanwhile, MSCI's global stocks gauge climbed notably, marking its biggest daily percentage rise since early November. The uptick was notable even as trading volumes were light, influenced by the holiday-shortened week and mixed performance across European markets.

