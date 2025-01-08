Popees Baby Care Expands Retail Footprint in Southern India

Popees Baby Care, a renowned retailer for baby products, opened its 83rd exclusive store in Kollam, Kerala, furthering its retail presence in southern India. This marks a significant step in the company's nationwide expansion strategy.

The brand plans to add 42 more stores by the fiscal year 2026, expanding into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and key metro cities across India. Additionally, Popees is set to launch in the UAE with new outlets at Sahara Centre in Sharjah and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Chairman and MD, Shaju Thomas, emphasized the growth potential in southern markets, reflecting on the dedication to deliver growth through their expanding range of baby care products. Popees specializes in baby clothing, but their product lineup also includes baby toiletries and care essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)