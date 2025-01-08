Left Menu

Popees Baby Care Expands Retail Footprint in Southern India

Popees Baby Care has opened its 83rd store in Kollam, Kerala, marking the company's growing presence in the region. With plans to reach 118 stores by FY26, they aim to expand across southern India and UAE. The brand offers a wide range of baby products, focusing primarily on clothing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:56 IST
Popees Baby Care Expands Retail Footprint in Southern India

Popees Baby Care, a renowned retailer for baby products, opened its 83rd exclusive store in Kollam, Kerala, furthering its retail presence in southern India. This marks a significant step in the company's nationwide expansion strategy.

The brand plans to add 42 more stores by the fiscal year 2026, expanding into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and key metro cities across India. Additionally, Popees is set to launch in the UAE with new outlets at Sahara Centre in Sharjah and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Chairman and MD, Shaju Thomas, emphasized the growth potential in southern markets, reflecting on the dedication to deliver growth through their expanding range of baby care products. Popees specializes in baby clothing, but their product lineup also includes baby toiletries and care essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025