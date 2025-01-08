Left Menu

Revolutionizing Railways: Transforming Travel in India

Indian Railways reports having spent 76% of its fiscal budget, focusing on capacity expansion and safety improvements. With a budget allocation of Rs 2,65,200 crore for 2024-25, the ministry emphasized substantial investments in modernizing infrastructure and initiatives to enhance the passenger experience.

New Delhi - Indian Railways has utilized 76% of its budget for the current fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Railways' recent press release. The report highlighted significant investments in capabilities to upgrade the railway infrastructure.

The budget for 2024-25 stood at Rs 2,65,200 crore, with Rs 1,92,446 crore already expended as of January 5, 2025. Additionally, Rs 40,367 crores were spent on rolling stock, representing 79% of the allocation, and safety-related expenditures reached 82% of their budget.

Indian Railways' enhancement strategy aims to provide improved travel experiences for millions of daily passengers, supported by innovations like 136 Vande Bharat trains and extensive electrification. The ministry foresees transformative changes, driven by farsighted governmental foresight and swift execution.

