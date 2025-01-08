Left Menu

Impetus Celebrates Employee Commitment Across India and the USA

Impetus Technologies celebrated the dedication of 350 employees in India and the USA, acknowledging their service from 5 to 25 years. Events in Indore, Noida, and Bengaluru highlighted their achievements and reinforced Impetus as a leading employer in the tech industry, focusing on innovation and employee well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:42 IST
The Long Association Awards were a heartfelt tribute to our incredible employees who've been with us for years and decades.. Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant series of events across Indore, Noida, and Bengaluru, Impetus Technologies recognized the steadfast loyalty of 350 employees, whose service spans 5 to 25 years. The celebrations, which included awardees and their families, underscored the company's stature as a preferred employer in the competitive technology sector.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, affirmed the organization's appreciation for its staff, stating, "These awards are a testament to the exceptional achievements of our team and their deep connection to Impetus. We deeply value the trust and loyalty of our people, who have played a pivotal role in shaping our journey and future."

With heartfelt employee testimonials and family acknowledgments, the events highlighted Impetus Technologies' commitment to an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. As family members shared stories of the company's positive impact, the occasion underscored Impetus's aim to foster loyalty, innovation, and a broader sense of community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

