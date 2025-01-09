Airlines Halt Middle East Flights Amid Rising Conflict Tensions
Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, several international airlines have suspended flights to and from the region or altered their flight paths. Airlines such as Aegean Airlines, Air Algerie, and Air Arabia, among others, have announced temporary flight suspensions or modifications affecting routes to key cities like Beirut and Tel Aviv.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has pushed global airlines to take precautionary measures. With increasing concerns about safety, airlines are suspending or altering flights to key destinations in the region.
Aegean Airlines has announced a halt in its services to and from Beirut until March 29, while Air Algerie will not be flying to Lebanon until further notice. Air Arabia, Air France-KLM, and other major airlines have also adjusted their schedules to avoid the affected areas.
The changes come as airlines prioritize passenger safety amid tense conditions. The industry is closely monitoring the situation and making decisions to resume operations based on developments in the region.
