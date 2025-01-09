Airlines Halt Middle East Flights Amid Rising Conflict Tensions

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has pushed global airlines to take precautionary measures. With increasing concerns about safety, airlines are suspending or altering flights to key destinations in the region.

Aegean Airlines has announced a halt in its services to and from Beirut until March 29, while Air Algerie will not be flying to Lebanon until further notice. Air Arabia, Air France-KLM, and other major airlines have also adjusted their schedules to avoid the affected areas.

The changes come as airlines prioritize passenger safety amid tense conditions. The industry is closely monitoring the situation and making decisions to resume operations based on developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)