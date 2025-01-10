Left Menu

JSW Steel's Expansion Fuels India's Crude Steel Surge

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production increased by 2.3% to 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 of the fiscal year. The ramp-up at its Vijayanagar facility is set to raise its crude steel capacity significantly. Temporary maintenance affected the Q3 capacity utilization.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:04 IST
  • India

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel announced a 2.3% rise in its consolidated crude steel production, reaching 7.03 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Production at its Indian operations increased by 3% to 6.82 million tonnes, despite temporary setbacks caused by maintenance at the Dolvi plant.

JSW Steel is also advancing its Vijayanagar expansion, with new equipment expected to boost total crude steel capacity to 17.5 million tonnes by next quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

