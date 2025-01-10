JSW Steel's Expansion Fuels India's Crude Steel Surge

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel announced a 2.3% rise in its consolidated crude steel production, reaching 7.03 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Production at its Indian operations increased by 3% to 6.82 million tonnes, despite temporary setbacks caused by maintenance at the Dolvi plant.

JSW Steel is also advancing its Vijayanagar expansion, with new equipment expected to boost total crude steel capacity to 17.5 million tonnes by next quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)