Autorickshaw Mishap in West Singhbhum Injures Twelve Labourers

An autorickshaw accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district left twelve labourers injured, with seven sustaining serious injuries. The incident occurred on Friday near Thakura bridge as the group was heading to a work site.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to Gua Sail hospital for immediate medical care. Following primary treatment, seven labourers with serious injuries were referred to other hospitals for advanced care.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The swift response from local police ensured timely medical assistance for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)