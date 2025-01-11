Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah criticizes BJP's policies as straining Jammu's economy and underscores the Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment to revitalize it through tourism. Emphasizing potential destinations like Shiv Khori and Mansar Lake, he highlights the need for strategic measures to boost economic activity in the region.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, has criticized the current state of Jammu's economy, blaming the BJP's policies for its struggles. He emphasized that the government led by Omar Abdullah is focused on harnessing the region's tourism potential to drive economic revival.
Addressing a public gathering in Charwa-Mansar, Abdullah spoke of the need to overcome development challenges from the past decade. He noted the government's commitment since day one to the Jammu region, including appointing key cabinet members from the area to lead development efforts.
Abdullah called for a robust tourism policy to ignite economic growth by spotlighting destinations such as Shiv Khori and Mansar Lake. Public delegations also urged for better infrastructure and government attention to improve access to these scenic spots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy
Harnessing Ecological Grief: A New Year’s Resolve for Nature
Nature’s Fury Unleashes Political Storm in Puducherry
Omar Abdullah Reflects on a Tumultuous Political Year
We hope J&K being a UT is a temporary phase and the Centre fulfills its promise of restoring statehood asap: CM Omar Abdullah.