Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, has criticized the current state of Jammu's economy, blaming the BJP's policies for its struggles. He emphasized that the government led by Omar Abdullah is focused on harnessing the region's tourism potential to drive economic revival.

Addressing a public gathering in Charwa-Mansar, Abdullah spoke of the need to overcome development challenges from the past decade. He noted the government's commitment since day one to the Jammu region, including appointing key cabinet members from the area to lead development efforts.

Abdullah called for a robust tourism policy to ignite economic growth by spotlighting destinations such as Shiv Khori and Mansar Lake. Public delegations also urged for better infrastructure and government attention to improve access to these scenic spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)