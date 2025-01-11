Left Menu

Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah criticizes BJP's policies as straining Jammu's economy and underscores the Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment to revitalize it through tourism. Emphasizing potential destinations like Shiv Khori and Mansar Lake, he highlights the need for strategic measures to boost economic activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:53 IST
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, has criticized the current state of Jammu's economy, blaming the BJP's policies for its struggles. He emphasized that the government led by Omar Abdullah is focused on harnessing the region's tourism potential to drive economic revival.

Addressing a public gathering in Charwa-Mansar, Abdullah spoke of the need to overcome development challenges from the past decade. He noted the government's commitment since day one to the Jammu region, including appointing key cabinet members from the area to lead development efforts.

Abdullah called for a robust tourism policy to ignite economic growth by spotlighting destinations such as Shiv Khori and Mansar Lake. Public delegations also urged for better infrastructure and government attention to improve access to these scenic spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025