Puravankara Records Stellar Growth Amid Real Estate Surge

Puravankara Limited, one of India's leading real estate developers, posted an impressive performance in Q3FY25, recording sales of Rs 1,265 crores, marking a 2% increase from Rs 1,241 crores in Q3FY24. The company also achieved a substantial sale value of Rs 3,724 crores for the first nine months of FY25.

Customer collections saw a significant boost, reaching Rs 993 crores in Q3FY25, a 6% year-on-year rise. Over the same period, collections topped Rs 2,991 crores for the first nine months of FY25, up 19% from the previous year. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of the company, attributed this growth to strong operational efficiency.

Key strategic moves included a substantial Rs 1,100 crore investment in land acquisitions, projected to yield a gross development value of around Rs 10,500 crores. Despite fewer launches due to approval delays, the company remains on track to meet its future target of 15.70 million sq ft in launches. Additionally, the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO is set to strengthen the leadership team.

