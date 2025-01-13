Left Menu

Puravankara Records Stellar Growth Amid Real Estate Surge

Puravankara Limited reported a 2% rise in Q3FY25 sales at Rs 1,265 crores compared to Rs 1,241 crores in the previous year. Customer collections surged by 19% for 9MFY25, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Strategic investments and a robust acquisition plan position the company for market expansion amid economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:49 IST
Puravankara Records Stellar Growth Amid Real Estate Surge
Puravankara pre-Sales at Rs 1,265 crores in Q3FY25, collections up 6% Y-o-Y at Rs 993 crores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puravankara Limited, one of India's leading real estate developers, posted an impressive performance in Q3FY25, recording sales of Rs 1,265 crores, marking a 2% increase from Rs 1,241 crores in Q3FY24. The company also achieved a substantial sale value of Rs 3,724 crores for the first nine months of FY25.

Customer collections saw a significant boost, reaching Rs 993 crores in Q3FY25, a 6% year-on-year rise. Over the same period, collections topped Rs 2,991 crores for the first nine months of FY25, up 19% from the previous year. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of the company, attributed this growth to strong operational efficiency.

Key strategic moves included a substantial Rs 1,100 crore investment in land acquisitions, projected to yield a gross development value of around Rs 10,500 crores. Despite fewer launches due to approval delays, the company remains on track to meet its future target of 15.70 million sq ft in launches. Additionally, the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO is set to strengthen the leadership team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025