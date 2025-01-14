Fog Disrupts Flights in Ranchi: Delays and Diversions

Dense fog blanketed Ranchi on Tuesday morning, causing significant disruptions in flight operations at Birsa Munda Airport. An official confirmed that one flight had to be diverted, while three others experienced delays due to poor visibility.

Visibility levels around the airport fell below 1,000 meters, far below the necessary 1,200 meters needed for safe landing, according to airport director RR Maurya. These adverse weather conditions persisted until 9.30 am, affecting the usual schedule of flight arrivals and departures.

While a Kolkata-Ranchi flight managed to land, the other flights hovered overhead, waiting for visibility to improve. The Ranchi Meteorological Centre had previously forecasted morning fog building into partial cloud cover later, illustrating the challenges flight operators face in such conditions.

