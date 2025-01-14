Punjab's Golden Discovery: Unveiling Massive Gold Deposits
The Punjab government in Pakistan has announced the discovery of gold deposits worth over PKR 700 billion in the Attock district. Geological surveys conducted last year revealed 2.8 million tola of gold. Auction plans are underway following new government regulations, with proceedings commencing within a month.
The government of Punjab, Pakistan, has announced a significant find of gold deposits valued at over PKR 700 billion in the Attock district. This revelation was made by Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.
According to the minister, the Geological Survey of Pakistan identified the substantial gold reserves after conducting a study that began in the previous year. The estimated quantity of gold amounts to approximately 2.8 million tola.
The economic implications of this discovery are vast. The local government is enacting new regulations to facilitate the auctioning of these gold reserves, with the process set to initiate within the coming month.
