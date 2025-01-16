Left Menu

Airlines Navigate Middle East Airspace Amid Ceasefire Developments

Amid a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Lufthansa Group will resume flights to Tel Aviv in February while Wizz Air has already restarted its London to Tel Aviv route. However, airlines remain cautious due to ongoing regional tensions and have suspended flights to certain areas for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Germany's Lufthansa Group announced the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv starting February 1. Simultaneously, Wizz Air has restarted its London to Tel Aviv route, reflecting cautious optimism amid a turbulent geopolitical climate.

Western airlines had previously canceled flights to various Middle Eastern destinations, including Beirut and Tel Aviv, due to the escalated conflict. Many airlines continue to avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace, fearing the risk of being entangled in drone or missile conflicts.

Despite the evolving situation, airlines remain vigilant. For example, Air France-KLM continues its suspension of operations to Tel Aviv and Beirut, with plans to reassess based on ground realities. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines is preparing to initiate flights to Damascus post-Assad regime. The air travel landscape in the Middle East remains tentative under the shadow of geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

