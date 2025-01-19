Davos: The Global Meeting Point in a Wintry Wonderland

As the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting kickstarts in Davos, this small Swiss town transforms into the epicenter of global debates and strategies. Over 3,000 leaders are converging for a high-profile discussion on urgent world issues, despite the heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

Davos, known for its winter sports and historical significance in medical tourism, is hosting representatives from over 130 countries. Topics include deepfakes, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Gaza, and climate change impacts. The town's history and picturesque location provide a unique backdrop for these critical conversations.

The influx of global leaders has swarmed Davos' limited accommodations, filling them to capacity. Yet, skiing enthusiasts and history buffs remain unfazed, continuing to visit this famed Alpine resort during the WEF's annual congregation, a tradition since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)