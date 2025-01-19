Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District

In a tragic incident, three young men were fatally struck by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in the Beed district early Sunday morning, as they participated in police recruitment training near Ghodka Rajuri village.

The victims, identified as Subodh More, Virat Ghodke, and Om Ghodke, were residents of the village and were killed instantly in the accident, which occurred around 6 am.

The tragedy prompted outrage among villagers, leading to the vandalism of the bus and protests demanding employment for the deceased men's families within the state transport department. Police have since detained the bus driver and are proceeding with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)