Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Maharashtra's Beed District

Three young men were killed by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district during police recruitment training. The accident sparked outrage among villagers, who vandalized the bus and demanded job assurances for the victims' families. The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case is being filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:23 IST
In a tragic incident, three young men were fatally struck by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in the Beed district early Sunday morning, as they participated in police recruitment training near Ghodka Rajuri village.

The victims, identified as Subodh More, Virat Ghodke, and Om Ghodke, were residents of the village and were killed instantly in the accident, which occurred around 6 am.

The tragedy prompted outrage among villagers, leading to the vandalism of the bus and protests demanding employment for the deceased men's families within the state transport department. Police have since detained the bus driver and are proceeding with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

