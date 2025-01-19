Engineering Sector Drives India's $1 Trillion Export Ambition

The Indian government's ambitious target of achieving $1 trillion in exports by 2030 prominently features a significant contribution from the engineering sector, anticipated at $250 billion. This was announced by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal during a conference held for construction equipment manufacturers on Sunday.

Highlighting the government's strategic focus, Barthwal emphasized that the engineering sector is integral to India's export economy, alongside traditional sectors like leather and textiles. He attributed this ambition to the country's growing middle class and extensive infrastructure development projects, such as ports, airports, and railway modernization.

Barthwal also pointed out the transformative opportunities arising from energy transition and technology innovations, urging the sector to explore global markets and enhance the efficiency of mobility solutions. He assured that the Commerce Ministry is actively addressing challenges faced by the industry to ensure a competitive global presence.

