India and Argentina Forge a New Energy Partnership

India's role on the global stage is set to expand significantly over the next decade, according to Horacio Marin, Chairman and CEO of Argentina's YPF. Marin emphasized India's potential as an industrial powerhouse due to its rapid growth and substantial population, during an interview with ANI.

He remarked on the strategic importance of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in India, aiming to facilitate LNG exports to satisfy India's increasing demand. Marin also pointed out the mutual interest in lithium, underscoring the potential for profitable bilateral cooperation.

Argentina's ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, highlighted the 75-year-long relationship between the two countries, characterized by shared values and complementary economies. With a strong trade partnership extending beyond LNG to lithium, the nations are leveraging each other's strengths despite geographical and cultural distances.

(With inputs from agencies.)