Schwab Foundation Honors Social Entrepreneurship Pioneers

The World Economic Forum has recognized 18 social entrepreneurs and innovators from 15 organizations across 13 countries with the Schwab Foundation Awards, including recipients from India. These awards acknowledge transformative leaders driving social and environmental progress. Notable awardees include Akshay Saxena and Vineet Singal for their impactful non-profit work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
The World Economic Forum has unveiled the latest recipients of the Schwab Foundation Awards, recognizing 18 groundbreaking social entrepreneurs and innovators from 15 organizations spanning 13 countries. The prestigious awards were announced during the forum's annual meeting, marking the start of a three-year empowerment journey for the winners.

The Schwab Foundation, in collaboration with the Motsepe Foundation, celebrates these values-driven entrepreneurs committed to developing business and social models for a more equitable and sustainable future. Among the awardees are Akshay Saxena from India, co-founder of Avanti Fellows, and Vineet Singal from the U.S., CEO of CareMessage.

In the Collective Social Innovators category, the awards also honor leaders like Ved Arya, Poonam Muttreja, and Apoorva Oza, who are championing initiatives to address complex social challenges. Their work has been pivotal, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, in supporting vulnerable communities across India.

