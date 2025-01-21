Trump's Trade Policies Shake Emerging Market Currencies

Following President Trump's inauguration, emerging market currencies saw declines Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened in response to Trump's policy announcements. Mexico's peso, a major emerging market currency, fell significantly amid fears of looming tariffs.

Despite losses, Ukraine's sovereign bonds rallied, benefitting from Trump's promises of a peace deal with Russia. Meanwhile, the yuan reached its strongest point since December, showing currency resilience in Asia.

The global economic ripple effect of Trump's policies continues to cause uncertainty, with investors closely monitoring future developments and their potential impact on international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)