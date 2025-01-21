Trump's Trade Policies Shake Emerging Market Currencies
Emerging market currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar following President Trump's inauguration and subsequent policy announcements, including possible tariffs on Mexico and Canada. While Mexico's peso led declines, Ukraine's bonds rallied, buoyed by Trump's peace promises with Russia. The situation highlights ongoing concerns over Trump's economic impact globally.
Following President Trump's inauguration, emerging market currencies saw declines Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened in response to Trump's policy announcements. Mexico's peso, a major emerging market currency, fell significantly amid fears of looming tariffs.
Despite losses, Ukraine's sovereign bonds rallied, benefitting from Trump's promises of a peace deal with Russia. Meanwhile, the yuan reached its strongest point since December, showing currency resilience in Asia.
The global economic ripple effect of Trump's policies continues to cause uncertainty, with investors closely monitoring future developments and their potential impact on international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- currencies
- dollar
- Trump
- tariffs
- Mexico
- peso
- Ukraine
- bonds
- emerging markets
- Forex
ALSO READ
Tension in Eastern Ukraine: A New Front in the Conflict
Battlefield Alignments: Russia's Gains and Ukraine's Strategic Holds
Tensions Surge as Ukraine Launches Offensive in Kursk
Rising Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Battle for Strategic Gains
Rising Approval: Claudia Sheinbaum's Impactful Start in Mexico