Optimism Rises in India-US Trade Relations under Trump Leadership

Industry leaders have voiced strong optimism regarding India-US trade and economic relations under the presidency of Donald Trump, specifically identifying potential growth areas in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

However, President Trump has issued a stern warning to the BRICS nations—including India—of imposing a 100 percent tariff if they move to replace the US dollar in global trade.

Leaders like RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka have outlined mutual steps to bolster ties, while expressing confidence that Trump's leadership would further strengthen bilateral economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)