Left Menu

Maharashtra Bags Over Rs 4.99 Lakh Crore Investment at WEF

On the WEF's first day, Maharashtra secured MoUs exceeding Rs 4.99 lakh crore, aimed at creating 92,000 jobs across diverse sectors like defense, renewable energy, and steel. Key deals include JSW Group's Rs 3 lakh crore investment, boosting development in Nagpur and Gadchiroli, and major agreements in green energy and IT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:20 IST
Maharashtra Bags Over Rs 4.99 Lakh Crore Investment at WEF
Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis with other investors (Photo/@CMOMaharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Maharashtra made headlines by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 4.99 lakh crore. This unprecedented investment drive is set to create over 92,000 jobs spanning various sectors such as defense, renewable energy, and steel.

The highlight of the day was the announcement of an enormous Rs 3 lakh crore investment by the JSW Group. The funds will be channeled into sectors including steel, renewable energy, and electric vehicles (EVs), targeting job creation in Nagpur and Gadchiroli. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to JSW's Chairman Sajjan Jindal for his contribution to Maharashtra's economic progress.

In a historic move, the state secured its first-ever industrial agreement for Gadchiroli, traditionally lagging in industrial development. The Kalyani Group's investment of Rs 5,200 crore in defense, steel, and EVs marks a pivotal point in decentralizing economic growth within Maharashtra. Other significant commitments include Reliance Infrastructure's Rs 16,500 crore in defense, and substantial investments from Balasore Alloys Ltd. and Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. Additionally, notable investments in the food and beverage sector promise to generate numerous jobs across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025