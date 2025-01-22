Youth Surge: EPFO Sees Massive Growth in Payroll

Retirement fund entity EPFO recorded an impressive increase in net member additions, with 14.63 lakh names added in November 2024. This growth signifies a 4.88% rise from the previous year, as revealed by the latest payroll data.

The notable increase in membership exemplifies broader employment opportunities and signifies heightened awareness about employee benefits, underlined by EPFO's successful outreach programs. The data also shows an upward trend in youth employment, with first-time job seekers accounting for a large segment of new entries.

Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in new member enrollments, accounting for a significant 20.86% of additions. An analysis of gender-based data reveals an upward trend in female participation, reflecting a shift towards inclusivity in the workforce.

