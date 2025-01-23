Andhra Pradesh's Global Ambitions: Naidu Secures Strategic Partnerships at Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in high-level talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aiming to position the state as a leading global hub in healthcare, technology, and sustainable energy. Naidu's meetings with industry leaders highlighted the potential for strategic partnerships and investments in the region.

Among his prominent discussions, Naidu met Microsoft founder Bill Gates to explore collaborations in health innovation and artificial intelligence. The chief minister also extended an invitation to Gates to join the advisory board of a proposed AI university, underlining Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology for public health improvement.

Naidu further requested Google Cloud to consider Visakhapatnam for a chip design centre while engaging with Petronas and PepsiCo for investments in green energy and digital sectors. These strategic discussions could pave the way for significant economic opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, with the potential for large-scale investments and operational expansions.

