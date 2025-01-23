21 Years of Flag Day: Celebrating the Power of the Tiranga
New Delhi, January 23: India celebrates the 21st anniversary of a significant milestone, Flag Day, marking the legal victory which affirmed the right to hoist the national flag, Tiranga, daily. This pivotal moment was achieved in 2004 through a petition led by Naveen Jindal, who is the president of the Flag Foundation of India and currently an MP from Kurukshetra, Haryana.
In honor of this transformative event, a special exhibition inaugurated by Jindal at Central Park, Connaught Place showcases a monumental flag. Jindal stated, "The Indian National Flag transcends being merely a piece of cloth; it's a symbol of our unity and identity as a nation."
The exhibition, curated by Vijay S. Jodha, is recognized by the Limca Book of Records and features over 1,000 photographs from across India, capturing the diversity and unity the flag represents. This event also marks the upcoming 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in 2025, reaffirming the nation's dedication to justice, liberty, and equality.
