Left Menu

21 Years of Flag Day: Celebrating the Power of the Tiranga

India celebrates the 21st anniversary of Flag Day on January 23, marking a key legal victory that affirmed the right to hoist the national flag daily. An exhibition, 'A Photographic Odyssey of the Tricolor,' showcases India's unity through over 1,000 images, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:45 IST
21 Years of Flag Day: Celebrating the Power of the Tiranga
Nation Celebrates 21 Years of the Historic Flag Victory on 23rd January. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, January 23: India celebrates the 21st anniversary of a significant milestone, Flag Day, marking the legal victory which affirmed the right to hoist the national flag, Tiranga, daily. This pivotal moment was achieved in 2004 through a petition led by Naveen Jindal, who is the president of the Flag Foundation of India and currently an MP from Kurukshetra, Haryana.

In honor of this transformative event, a special exhibition inaugurated by Jindal at Central Park, Connaught Place showcases a monumental flag. Jindal stated, "The Indian National Flag transcends being merely a piece of cloth; it's a symbol of our unity and identity as a nation."

The exhibition, curated by Vijay S. Jodha, is recognized by the Limca Book of Records and features over 1,000 photographs from across India, capturing the diversity and unity the flag represents. This event also marks the upcoming 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in 2025, reaffirming the nation's dedication to justice, liberty, and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025