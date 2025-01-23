Left Menu

SAIL Rejects VSP Merger, Emphasizes Debt-Free Future

Union Minister B Srinivasa Varma announced that the merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with Steel Authority of India won't occur. SAIL officials have declined due to VSP's debt. The government approved Rs 11,440 crore to support VSP and future packages were promised to strengthen the plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:38 IST
SAIL Rejects VSP Merger, Emphasizes Debt-Free Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prospect of merging the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will not come to fruition, Union Minister of State for Steel, B Srinivasa Varma, confirmed on Thursday.

SAIL's officials objected to the merger, citing the indebtedness of VSP as a concern, according to a release from the BJP. Instead, SAIL prefers taking over either Visakhapatnam Steel Plant or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) once they alleviate their debt burdens.

Srinivasa Varma mentioned plans to initiate production at VSP by January end, targeting full-fledged operations by August. The recent allocation of Rs 11,440 crore by the Centre aims to prevent VSP's privatization and appease regional sentiments, with promises of further financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025