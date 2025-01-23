Left Menu

Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Preparatory Showcase

Minister V Somanna inspected Mela Camps at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring readiness for 2025 festivities in Prayagraj. He reviewed facilities, talked to passengers, and lauded railway staff. Plans include operating 13,000 trains for the event, with a record 150 Mela special trains scheduled for Mauni Amavasya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:57 IST
The Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, visited Prayagraj to evaluate and oversee preparations for the forthcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

During a thorough inspection of the Mela Camps, Mr. Somanna assessed the facilities provided to pilgrims, conversed with passengers, and sought feedback from railway staff. He commended them for their dedication and service during the Mela.

To accommodate the anticipated influx, Indian Railways plans to operate 13,000 trains, including over 3,100 special trains. Additionally, a record-breaking 150 Mela special trains will run during the Mauni Amavasya festival, underscoring the significance of this event.

