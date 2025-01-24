Dr Reddy's Laboratories Shares Plummet Despite Profit Growth
Dr Reddy's Laboratories experienced a significant share price drop of nearly 7% following its third quarter earnings report. Despite a slight profit increase to Rs 1,413 crore and revenue growth, the company's performance—centered in Hyderabad—failed to meet investor expectations, resulting in market declines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell sharply by nearly 7% on Friday as investors reacted negatively to the company's third-quarter financial performance.
The stock sank 6.65% on the BSE to Rs 1,203.60, and similarly dropped 6.66% on the NSE, closing at Rs 1,203.50.
Despite reporting a modest profit increase of 2% to Rs 1,413 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, Dr Reddy's Laboratories failed to impress the market. This slight uptick followed revenue growth from Rs 7,215 crore to Rs 8,359 crore for the same period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dr Reddy's
- shares
- stock price
- profit
- revenue growth
- BSE
- NSE
- investors
- Hyderabad
- earnings
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sabalenka's Pursuit of Third Consecutive Australian Open Triumph
Physician's Medical License Revoked for Exploiting Immigrant Workers
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Biden's Cancelled Rome Visit: A U.S. Response to California's Wildfires
Biden cancels final foreign trip of presidency to Italy to monitor response to devastating fires in California, reports AP.