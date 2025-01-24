Tragic Train Mishap Claims Young Life in Maharashtra

A tragic incident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, Vaishnavi Rawal, in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. She was struck by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express while crossing the railway tracks with earphones on, likely unable to hear the approaching train.

The accident occurred at 1.10 pm between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, as confirmed by Government Railway Police officials. Despite immediate medical assistance, Vaishnavi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and an official probe is underway.

This tragic event unfolds just a day after another rail mishap in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where 12 individuals died after jumping from a train fearing a fire, only to be struck by another oncoming train on adjacent tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)