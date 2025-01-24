Left Menu

Tragic Train Mishap Claims Young Life in Maharashtra

A 16-year-old girl named Vaishnavi Rawal died after being hit by a train while crossing tracks in Maharashtra. She wore earphones, likely hindering her ability to hear the train. This incident followed another rail tragedy involving 12 passengers killed in Jalgaon district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:01 IST
Tragic Train Mishap Claims Young Life in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, Vaishnavi Rawal, in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. She was struck by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express while crossing the railway tracks with earphones on, likely unable to hear the approaching train.

The accident occurred at 1.10 pm between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, as confirmed by Government Railway Police officials. Despite immediate medical assistance, Vaishnavi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and an official probe is underway.

This tragic event unfolds just a day after another rail mishap in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where 12 individuals died after jumping from a train fearing a fire, only to be struck by another oncoming train on adjacent tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

