Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Modest Economic Growth

Euro zone government bond yields increased as Purchasing Managers Index data indicated a modest return to economic growth, influencing a slight shift in investor's expectations on the European Central Bank's easing cycle. While France's services sector struggled, Germany's private sector saw a slight recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:42 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Modest Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields increased on Friday following data from the Purchasing Managers Index that indicated a modest economic growth return in the bloc. This prompted investors to slightly adjust bets regarding the European Central Bank's easing cycle.

Despite France's services sector continuing to shrink due to weak demand and political uncertainty, Germany's private sector emerged from a six-month contraction. Nevertheless, German authorities have cut their growth projection for 2025 to 0.3% from 1.1% as reported by Handelsblatt.

The Euro zone PMI edged just above the 50 mark, signaling slight growth. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose by 4 basis points, poised to conclude the week with a 4.5 bps hike. Meanwhile, money markets adjusted the ECB deposit facility rate to slightly above 2.1% for 2025 after prior expectations of 2.05%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025