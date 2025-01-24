Tripura Unveils 2024 Startup Boost for IT Innovators

In a significant move to boost entrepreneurship, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled the Tripura Startup Policy-2024 on Friday. The policy promises financial support for startups in the IT and ITES sectors, with a substantial allocation of Rs 50 crore.

This initiative is designed to assist young entrepreneurs in navigating the startup ecosystem, offering them a chance to fulfill their aspirations while tackling unemployment issues. Saha emphasized the importance of government aid in helping energetic and competent youth succeed in their ventures.

Currently, Tripura hosts 127 startups, with 26 recognized under the IT/ITES Startup scheme. The new policy aims to extend support to the remaining startups and encourage ventures in diverse sectors beyond IT, fostering innovation consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growth vision.

