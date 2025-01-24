Left Menu

Tripura Unveils 2024 Startup Boost for IT Innovators

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Tripura Startup Policy-2024 to support IT and ITES entrepreneurs with a Rs 50 crore fund. The initiative aims to aid youth navigating the startup ecosystem and address unemployment. Currently, 127 startups exist, with further support planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:54 IST
In a significant move to boost entrepreneurship, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled the Tripura Startup Policy-2024 on Friday. The policy promises financial support for startups in the IT and ITES sectors, with a substantial allocation of Rs 50 crore.

This initiative is designed to assist young entrepreneurs in navigating the startup ecosystem, offering them a chance to fulfill their aspirations while tackling unemployment issues. Saha emphasized the importance of government aid in helping energetic and competent youth succeed in their ventures.

Currently, Tripura hosts 127 startups, with 26 recognized under the IT/ITES Startup scheme. The new policy aims to extend support to the remaining startups and encourage ventures in diverse sectors beyond IT, fostering innovation consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growth vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

