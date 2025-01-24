Left Menu

Early Delhi Metro Services for Republic Day Celebrations

To accommodate the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 am on Republic Day, enabling people to reach Kartavya Path. Trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 am, ensuring smooth travel. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to facilitate public participation in Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro will begin operations at 3 am on the day, according to an official announcement. The measure aims to ensure that citizens can reach Kartavya Path to witness the auspicious events marking the day.

Services will run at 30-minute intervals until 6 am, providing attendees ample opportunity to arrive on time. Thereafter, normal scheduling will resume, the statement added.

Commuters are urged to arrange their travel plans to take advantage of these early services, helping ensure a hassle-free experience, it further noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

