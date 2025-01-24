Kashmir's Winter Wonder: Vande Bharat Express Unveiled

The Vande Bharat Express has officially arrived in Jammu, marking a significant leap in winter-proof railway operations. This specially modified train, built to withstand Jammu and Kashmir's harsh winters, is set to bolster connectivity to the picturesque Kashmir Valley.

Residents and travelers at Jammu railway station greeted the train's arrival with enthusiastic applause. The anticipation was palpable as crowds gathered on platform one to witness firsthand the state-of-the-art train ready to commence its journey to Kashmir.

This train, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected endorsement, features pioneering climate adaptations like advanced heating systems and windshield defrosting. Alongside the majestic Anji Khad and Chenab bridges, the train serves as a modern marvel symbolizing India's infrastructural triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)