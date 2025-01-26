Left Menu

Honda Pushes for Tax Cuts to Boost India's Two-Wheeler Growth

Yogesh Mathur, a senior executive at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, emphasizes that two-wheelers are essential, not luxury, in India. He advocates for tax reduction and income tax rationalization to increase affordability and spending, especially amidst compliance-related cost hikes and stagnant rural demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:40 IST
Honda Pushes for Tax Cuts to Boost India's Two-Wheeler Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, highlighted the growing necessity for reducing taxes on two-wheelers. Mathur argues that these vehicles are crucial for personal mobility in India's congested urban areas, rather than being viewed as luxury items.

Mathur noted that high taxes and regulatory compliance have pushed the cost of two-wheelers considerably higher, straining affordability. A drop in rural demand further complicates the scenario, pressing for government intervention through rationalization of GST and income taxes.

Market analysts anticipate a single-digit growth rate for the two-wheeler sector in the next fiscal year. Mathur believes that upcoming wedding seasons and increased rural activities post-election could spur demand, but stresses immediate governmental action for longer-term stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025