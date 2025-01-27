Left Menu

India Set to Serve Up First Pro Pickleball League with WPBL

The inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL) is coming to Mumbai, India, aiming to revolutionize sport globally. Founded by Natekar Sports & Gaming, in partnership with Sony Entertainment, the league will transform pickleball's stature with six franchises, led by influential figures like Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, and promises international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:37 IST
Pune United Joins World Pickleball League, Led by Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, Pooja Patil, Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh, Dr. Sudhir, Sunanda & Arihant Mehta. Image Credit: ANI
The rapidly growing sport of pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is making waves globally, with India hosting the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL). From January 24th to February 2nd, 2025, Mumbai will be the stage for this new professional league.

The WPBL, established by Natekar Sports & Gaming with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India, aims to elevate pickleball's status. The league will feature six competitive franchises, including Pune United, backed by key figures in entertainment and industry, like Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, to boost the sport's presence in the country.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil emphasized, "Pickleball is sports evolution for the modern age, merging speed, inclusivity, and community." Under his leadership, Pune United seeks to harness grassroots talent and bolster the sport on a global level, with plans for extending across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Furthermore, Pune United boasts influential supporters, including Bollywood icons Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and pioneers in automotive and electric mobility like Dr. Sudhir Mehta. They contribute cultural resonance, star power, and operational expertise to the team. With a nod to successful formats like the IPL, WPBL seeks to capture audiences with short and exciting matches.

The selection of Mumbai as the host city is strategic, benefiting from the city's strong media, entertainment, and sports culture, which guarantees the league's promising start. The recent World Pickleball Championship in Mumbai drew significant attention, highlighting the sport's potential in the region.

WPBL represents a transformative chapter for Indian sports, with leaders like Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil at the forefront, blending strategic insight with a passion for talent development n sports innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

