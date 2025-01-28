Left Menu

Maharashtra Keeps Toll Rates Unchanged for Atal Setu

The Maharashtra government decided to maintain the current toll rate on the Atal Setu at Rs 250 through the end of the year, benefiting commuters by allowing discounted rates. The bridge improves connectivity between regions but sees less traffic than projected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's decision to keep toll rates steady on the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge, has marked a significant development for commuters. This decision, taken during a cabinet meeting, ensures vehicles can access the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link at unchanged rates until December 31, 2025.

Government reports confirm the annual review of toll fees, maintaining a Rs 250 charge for four-wheelers, confirmed by the chief minister's office. This rate extension, initiated last year, implies a 50% discount from proposed prices by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024, the 21.8-kilometer Atal Setu was constructed at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, with notable funding from loans. Despite easing travel times, current usage falls short of projections, with less than 23,000 vehicles per day on average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

