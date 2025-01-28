Maharashtra Keeps Toll Rates Unchanged for Atal Setu

The Maharashtra government's decision to keep toll rates steady on the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge, has marked a significant development for commuters. This decision, taken during a cabinet meeting, ensures vehicles can access the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link at unchanged rates until December 31, 2025.

Government reports confirm the annual review of toll fees, maintaining a Rs 250 charge for four-wheelers, confirmed by the chief minister's office. This rate extension, initiated last year, implies a 50% discount from proposed prices by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024, the 21.8-kilometer Atal Setu was constructed at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, with notable funding from loans. Despite easing travel times, current usage falls short of projections, with less than 23,000 vehicles per day on average.

