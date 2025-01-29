Seattle Business Forum Spotlights India's Investment Opportunities

A significant business forum in Seattle, the 'Invest India Business Forum', placed the spotlight on investment opportunities in India from the US Pacific Northwest. Key sectors highlighted included Artificial Intelligence, agriculture technology, healthcare, higher education, and tourism. The event was organized by the Indian Consulate in Seattle.

Hosted in collaboration with Greater Seattle Partners and The Northwest Seaport Alliance, the forum drew attention to India's capacity for growth and innovation. Presentations underscored the Indian government's commitment to supporting these sectors and its policies to foster a conducive investment environment.

The event attracted notable local officials and business leaders, who participated in discussions and exhibitions showcasing India's unique products and potential export items. The 'One District, One Product' initiative featured prominently, alongside cultural exhibits and business meetings, cementing India's appeal as a key destination for hi-tech investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)