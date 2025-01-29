AlphaVector's Bold Expansion in India's E-Scooter Market

AlphaVector, the renowned manufacturer of Ninety One Cycles, is gearing up for a substantial investment of Rs 100 crore into its newly launched electric two-wheeler sector. The move comes amid a surge in demand for affordable e-scooters across India.

The company, poised to reach a topline of Rs 250-275 crore this fiscal year, is focusing on expanding its non-premium and entry-level bicycle and kids' segments to fuel this growth. This strategic pivot follows their ongoing success in the electric bike market, a venture they embarked on four years ago.

With two production facilities in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, AlphaVector is scaling its operations to meet market demands. Founder Sachin Chopra highlighted the company's robust product portfolio, catering to a wide demographic, from urban riders and eco-conscious families to rural commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)