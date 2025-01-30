Tragedy Strikes: Russian Skating Champions Lost in Aviation Mishap
Russian figure skating pair Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed in a plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight collided with a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River. Shishkova and Naumov were world skating champions in 1994.
In a tragic incident, Russian figure skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov have been declared victims of a fatal plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport.
The experienced athletes, celebrated for clinching the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994, were aboard an American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.
The collision took place over the Potomac River late Wednesday night, cutting short the lives of the renowned skating pair, leaving a significant void in the world of figure skating.
