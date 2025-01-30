Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Skating Champions Lost in Aviation Mishap

Russian figure skating pair Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed in a plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight collided with a U.S. Army helicopter over the Potomac River. Shishkova and Naumov were world skating champions in 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Skating Champions Lost in Aviation Mishap
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a tragic incident, Russian figure skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov have been declared victims of a fatal plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The experienced athletes, celebrated for clinching the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994, were aboard an American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The collision took place over the Potomac River late Wednesday night, cutting short the lives of the renowned skating pair, leaving a significant void in the world of figure skating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025